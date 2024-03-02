O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,191,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

