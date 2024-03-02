O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Diageo by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.20. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.