O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of InterDigital worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

