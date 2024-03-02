O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

