O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

