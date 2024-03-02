O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

