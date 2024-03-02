O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,790 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

