O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

