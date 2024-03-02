O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $902.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $911.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

