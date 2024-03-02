O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,356 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $306.85 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

