O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,619 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.54 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

