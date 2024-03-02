O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,580 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after purchasing an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ternium by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 316,432 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 231,034 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. Ternium’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

