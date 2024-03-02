O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $225.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

