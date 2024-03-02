O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.64. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

