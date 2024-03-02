O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RSP stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

