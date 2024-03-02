O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Open Text by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,020,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,482,000 after buying an additional 164,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 357,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

