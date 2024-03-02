O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 187,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

