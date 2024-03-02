Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Okta worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $108.49 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.