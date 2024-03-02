Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
OPOF stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.