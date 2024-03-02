Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.