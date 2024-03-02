Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Up 13.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 86,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 74,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
