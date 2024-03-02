Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPRO

Open Lending Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $844.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,500 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 271.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $1,454,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $84,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 164.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.