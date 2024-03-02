Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

