Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

