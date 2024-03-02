Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.73 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $83.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Carvana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

