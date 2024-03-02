Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.73 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $83.78.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
