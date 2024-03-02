PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 442,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,058,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 499,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 645,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.