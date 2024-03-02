PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

