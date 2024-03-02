PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,129.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.