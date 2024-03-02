PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $568,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 83.17.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 141.62 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of 92.27.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

