Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.78

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 70254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.21%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,843,000 after acquiring an additional 210,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 567,294 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,818,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 61,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,336,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

