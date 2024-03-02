Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,070 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

