PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM) Short Interest Down 68.0% in February

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PHAXIAM Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
PHXM opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.00.
PHAXIAM Therapeutics Company Profile
