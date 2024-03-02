PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM) Short Interest Down 68.0% in February

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

PHXM opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get PHAXIAM Therapeutics alerts:

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Receive News & Ratings for PHAXIAM Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHAXIAM Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.