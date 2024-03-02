Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

