Piper Sandler Increases Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $28.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COCO. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

