Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

LMND stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lemonade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

