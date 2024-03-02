PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

