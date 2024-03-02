PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $193.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

