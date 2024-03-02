PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQM opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $183.84. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

