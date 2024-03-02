PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TransUnion by 62.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter.
TransUnion Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:TRU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.
TransUnion Profile
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
