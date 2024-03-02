PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $63.27 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

