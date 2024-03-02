PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

REXR opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $61.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.