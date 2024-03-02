PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS opened at $80.79 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

