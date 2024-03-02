PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NMIH opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,694. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

