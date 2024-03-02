PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

