PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,708 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $17.87 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

