Poonam Puri Acquires 1,860 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Poonam Puri purchased 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$121.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,060.00.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

