PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PPL by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 589,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

