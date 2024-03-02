Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.42

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 57769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRMW. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Down 0.4 %

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.