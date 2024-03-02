Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

