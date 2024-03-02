Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KROS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

