Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

